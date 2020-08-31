Analysts Set Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $851,065.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,108,817.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,163,418 shares of company stock valued at $99,320,261. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

