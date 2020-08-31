Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $35,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in GAP by 625.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

GPS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

