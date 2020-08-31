Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $197.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $251,700.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

