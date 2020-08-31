Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,617 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

