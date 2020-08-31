Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of LivePerson worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $9,805,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 74.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 120,920 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $107,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

