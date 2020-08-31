Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.