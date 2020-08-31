Aeron Price Down 57.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 57.1% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $468,937.42 and approximately $14,444.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.11 or 0.05714206 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014926 BTC.

About Aeron

ARN is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.