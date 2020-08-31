Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.