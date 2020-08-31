Meme Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,225.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Meme token can currently be bought for $168.42 or 0.01440433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $587,225.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00748463 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

