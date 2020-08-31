PAX Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $960,466.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $59.77 million and $960,466.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,972.35 or 0.16869014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.11 or 0.05714206 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014926 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 30,306 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.