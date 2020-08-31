Tidewater (SII) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Tidewater (NYSE: SII) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tidewater to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tidewater and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Tidewater Competitors -4.33% -14.16% 0.13%

Dividends

Tidewater pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tidewater pays out 1,725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 27.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tidewater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tidewater lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tidewater and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tidewater Competitors 435 1246 1280 71 2.33

Tidewater currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million $10.20 million 1,059.75 Tidewater Competitors $5.72 billion $868.76 million 49.66

Tidewater’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tidewater rivals beat Tidewater on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Tidewater Company Profile

