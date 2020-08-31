Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In other news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 285,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 in the last 90 days. 34.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

