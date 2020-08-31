SnapCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 107.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.11 or 0.05714206 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014926 BTC.

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

