Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 44,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $262,957.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 456,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

