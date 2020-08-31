Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%.

UMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

UMRX opened at $2.87 on Monday. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 451,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Divi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,625.00
Divi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,625.00
Aeron Price Down 57.1% Over Last 7 Days
Aeron Price Down 57.1% Over Last 7 Days
Owens & Minor, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share
Owens & Minor, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share
Meme Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,225.00
Meme Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,225.00
PAX Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $960,466.00
PAX Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $960,466.00
Tidewater versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review
Tidewater versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report