Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%.

UMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

UMRX opened at $2.87 on Monday. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 451,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

