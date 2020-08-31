-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.11). XOMA posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 205%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.15. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,598.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 21,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $409,722.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,270 over the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $988,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.