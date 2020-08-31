Numeraire Price Hits $53.99 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $53.99 or 0.00461801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $160.63 million and $14.79 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.11 or 0.05714206 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014926 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,880 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

