Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $72,520.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00008867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,692.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.84 or 0.02367768 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00677772 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,999,266 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.