Veil (VEIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $239,079.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $622,638.03 and $239,079.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00139465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.01668840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00177670 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,509.48 or 2.95151601 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 86,590,890 coins and its circulating supply is 77,749,961 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

