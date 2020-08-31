Pivot Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $384,958.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $384,958.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00139465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.01668840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00177670 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,509.48 or 2.95151601 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

