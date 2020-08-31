$0.06 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

