$0.52 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $7,944,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 218.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.