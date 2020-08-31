Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of BMCH opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.45. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

