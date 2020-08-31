Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Vapotherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $59,300.00. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $1,471,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,990 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

