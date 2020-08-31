Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,297 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $126.65 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45.

