Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.98 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 634,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,412,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,495,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $77.73.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

