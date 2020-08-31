Blair William & Co. IL Buys 328 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

