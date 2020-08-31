Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $560,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $9,905,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

