Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 111.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 723,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $119.66 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

