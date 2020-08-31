Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 149.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,438,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,166,000 after purchasing an additional 127,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

CP stock opened at $298.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $248.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $302.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

