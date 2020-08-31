Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $7,176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $247.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

