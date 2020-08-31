Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $152.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

