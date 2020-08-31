Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $336.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.