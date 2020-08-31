Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $966.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $980.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $912.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $780.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.