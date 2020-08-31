Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

