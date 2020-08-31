Norinchukin Bank The Invests $203,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

