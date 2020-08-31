Norinchukin Bank The Invests $203,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

