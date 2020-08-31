Norinchukin Bank The Sells 989 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

PBCT opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

