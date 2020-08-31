Norinchukin Bank The Sells 205 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,992,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after buying an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 430,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 377,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after buying an additional 335,408 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL opened at $71.19 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

