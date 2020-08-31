L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in L Brands were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.