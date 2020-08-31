Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 511,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,471 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,617 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

NCLH opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

