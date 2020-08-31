Norinchukin Bank The Sells 234 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

