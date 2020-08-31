Norinchukin Bank The Sells 355 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $44.33 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.