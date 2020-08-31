California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 21,022 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 26.6% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 677,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142,269 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

