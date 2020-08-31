Norinchukin Bank The Trims Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pentair were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 14.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 66.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after buying an additional 423,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $45.84 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.