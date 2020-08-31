Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 39,200 Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPC opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

