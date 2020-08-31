Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 243,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.