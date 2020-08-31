Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $468,000 Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

