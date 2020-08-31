Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,077 GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13,820.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $81,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

