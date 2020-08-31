12,565 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

