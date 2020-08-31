10,500 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,898. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

